Gage County to be reimbursed $20,000 for murder trial

Nemaha County is expected to reimburse Gage County more than $20,000 for a murder trial that took place in Beatrice earlier this year.

Joshua Keadle’s murder trial for the 2010 killing of a Peru State College student began on Jan. 27.

The trial was moved to Gage County from Auburn last August because of logistical issues with their facilities, including access to restrooms and private meeting rooms in Auburn for counsel to talk with Keadle and prosecutors to meet with witnesses.

On Wednesday the Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed the trial, and the $20,685 cost to hold it in Beatrice. The largest single cost associated with the trial was $12,750 to Frye Frazey and Associates Security for additional staffing.

County Board chairman Erich Tiemann said the process of working with Nemaha County went smoothly.

"They would have needed a massive remodel over at their courthouse to make this work," he said. "We’ve already done that remodel and didn’t charge them for the courtrooms of course, but what we did charge for was our additional labor for security, some extra cleaning and things like that. It is good that counties can work back and forth."