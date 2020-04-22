Gage County to be reimbursed $20,000 for murder trial

Nemaha County is expected to reimburse Gage County more than $20,000 for a murder trial that took place in Beatrice earlier this year.
Joshua Keadle’s murder trial for the 2010 killing of a Peru State College student began on Jan. 27.
The trial was moved to Gage County from Auburn last August because of logistical issues with their facilities, including access to restrooms and private meeting rooms in Auburn for counsel to talk with Keadle and prosecutors to meet with witnesses.
On Wednesday the Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed the trial, and the $20,685 cost to hold it in Beatrice. The largest single cost associated with the trial was $12,750 to Frye Frazey and Associates Security for additional staffing.
County Board chairman Erich Tiemann said the process of working with Nemaha County went smoothly.
"They would have needed a massive remodel over at their courthouse to make this work," he said. "We’ve already done that remodel and didn’t charge them for the courtrooms of course, but what we did charge for was our additional labor for security, some extra cleaning and things like that. It is good that counties can work back and forth."
The courtroom in Beatrice is large enough for jury selection, whereas in Auburn, it would have had to be done in a hall or meeting room elsewhere in town. Holding the three-week trial in Auburn, where county and district court share a single courtroom, also would have prevented county court cases from going forward during the trial.
Gage County tracked the expenses associated with the trial to be reimbursed by Nemaha County.
Tiemann said the reimbursement came with little debate, and discussions largely focused on if Nemaha County would gain possession of signs, totes and other items purchased for the security checkpoint at the courthouse.
Tiemann said since the cost of those items were included on the invoice to be reimbursed for, Nemaha Could should get to keep those items.
“There were inconveniences with having the trial here, but our facilities are much better,” Tiemann said. “Everything went pretty smooth. We came down to negotiating over the last $1,200 and between our sheriff and their sheriff, they came to an arrangement that the majority of the board agreed to.”
Gage County Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said Nemaha County also asked to be reimbursed half of the $626 for electrical improvements the next time the equipment is used for another county’s trial.
In anticipation of the trial, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office brought in additional staff and implemented a new screening station on the first floor of the building.
During the trial only the first floor entrance on the east side of the building was accessible.
A baggage screening station was installed on the first floor lobby and everyone was screened before advancing in the courthouse.
The station functioned similarly to an airport security checkpoint during the three-week trial.
Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder following the trial for the killing of a 19-year-old Peru State student who disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010.
Keadle, who was nearing the end of a 15-20 year sentence on a sexual assault case out of Dodge County, now will face 20 years to life in prison when Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner sentences him next month. Tiemann added there will likely be additional expenses to Nemaha County following the sentencing hearing.
The victim, Tyler "Ty” Thomas, disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010, while walking back to campus from a party. Her body never was found.
Keadle, 37, quickly was named as a person of interest and was said to have been the last person to see her alive. But prosecutors didn’t charge him until 2017.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.