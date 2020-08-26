Gage County to pay off road bonds sooner than expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taxes in Gage County may decrease next year after an announcement by the County Board of Supervisors that a road bond project can be paid off sooner than expected.

The $5.64 million road bond issue was approved by voters in 2013, and the bonds were for a 10-year period.

The road bond issue was discussed at Wednesday’s County Board meeting, where board chairman Erich Tiemann said higher property valuations, which have since fallen in the last two years, will allow the bond issue to be paid off sooner than expected.

“This is a bond that was a 10-year bond set to mature in 2023,” Tiemann said. “Due to the higher valuations that are now coming down, more money was generated… There’s enough money there that this will allow us to pay that off three years early, which is a great thing. That will be a direct reduction on taxes.”

The bond issue was to replace pavement on the Filley-Adams blacktop, the PWF Road north of Odell and the Wymore-Liberty blacktop while also building two miles of concrete road on South 66th Road from Highway 136 north to Sargent Road east of Beatrice.

Due to costs coming in lower than expected, additional roads were able to be rebuilt.