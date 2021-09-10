Gage County to potentially break previous Big Give donations

Gina Heckey, Senior Executive for the Big Give Gage Foundation, said it’s amazing how much the event has raised so far. She said the Big Give has especially been about bringing exposure to smaller non-profits in the area.

“Sometimes it’s not even people coming in and making a donation today, but they learn about a non-profit that maybe they want to volunteer for or get involved with and support in some other way. That’s what I think is a big success for today, is connecting people to things that they maybe didn’t know about before,” Heckey said.

Don Vetrovsky, the president of the Gage County Foundation, noted that organizations from Adams, Blue Springs, Odell, Pickrell and Wymore are all involved this year. He said if all of the 61 organizations participating meet their project goals, nearly $430,000 will be raised.

“We appreciate all of the fine people that are contributing, not only locally in Gage County, but we are on the websites,” Vetrovsky said. “Last year, we had like 35 states that participated. I’m sure they’re all past residents of Gage County, so they’re all contributing back and remembering their roots to help these organizations, and help our community and county be better.”