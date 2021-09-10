Gage County to potentially break previous Big Give donations

Before the morning was even over, an event raising money for local organizations beat its 2019 total donation of over $150,000, and quickly approached the 2020 donation of roughly $220,000 by early Friday afternoon.
In the third annual Big Give Gage, several of the roughly 61 organizations gathered at Vintage Venue in Beatrice to meet the community and discuss what potential donations would be going towards.
Groups like Happy Dogz Rescue illustrated what their donations are going towards by bringing in adoptable puppies for people to interact with.
Mari Flanagan, the treasurer of Happy Dogz, said the organization started in 2019, and has participated in the Big Give all three years.
“We take a lot of dogs from Texas that are on euthanasia lists, and getting this donation will help us continue to rescue those dogs that wouldn’t have a second chance at life,” Flanagan said. “We started in 2019, and we’ve rescued over 70 dogs and adopted them out.”
Some projects were harder to depict in-person, including Mother-to-Mother Ministry, who is fundraising to renovate Burwood Books, which serves as their service location. By 1p.m., the ministry received $3,389, meeting their $3,000 goal.
“We’ve been able to do projects like buy new furniture,” Ryann Johnson, a board member for the ministry, said. “It’s allowed us to do some extra things that we wouldn’t have been able to.”
Gina Heckey, Senior Executive for the Big Give Gage Foundation, said it’s amazing how much the event has raised so far. She said the Big Give has especially been about bringing exposure to smaller non-profits in the area.
“Sometimes it’s not even people coming in and making a donation today, but they learn about a non-profit that maybe they want to volunteer for or get involved with and support in some other way. That’s what I think is a big success for today, is connecting people to things that they maybe didn’t know about before,” Heckey said.
Don Vetrovsky, the president of the Gage County Foundation, noted that organizations from Adams, Blue Springs, Odell, Pickrell and Wymore are all involved this year. He said if all of the 61 organizations participating meet their project goals, nearly $430,000 will be raised.
“We appreciate all of the fine people that are contributing, not only locally in Gage County, but we are on the websites,” Vetrovsky said. “Last year, we had like 35 states that participated. I’m sure they’re all past residents of Gage County, so they’re all contributing back and remembering their roots to help these organizations, and help our community and county be better.”
Vetrovsky said that the Big Give is a joint effort between the Gage County Foundation and Beatrice Community Hospital. While they originally pledged to a three year commitment, which would end this year, Vetrovsky said they’re working with their website developer to continue the Big Give in the future.
“The organizations have been talking to us that they’d like to see us continue,” Vetrovsky said. “For some of the organizations, this is their big way to bring in money to their non-profit to help fund for the rest of the year. We’re glad to be able to do that, and hopefully we will continue.”
For those wanting help donating in-person, the Big Give Foundation will have representatives at Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court Street, until roughly 7p.m. Otherwise, interested donors can donate through biggivegage.org/