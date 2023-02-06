Dakota Hurley started as the Gage County Tourism Director two weeks ago with the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hurley said she has loved every minute of her time at work since she started.

“This is a great team, and we all bring our strengths to the office,” she said. “I feel like I have a lot of support here.”

The first big project on her list will be completing the Visitor’s Guide. She said it had been started by the previous Tourism Director, Megan Bartz. It is due to go to print at the end of February and she said she is anxious to get it out to businesses.

“I’m excited to get it out to the public and introduce myself to people in the community,” she said. “I’m excited to build relationships with the partners and get involved.”

Hurley grew up in Gage County and currently lives in Wymore. She has been married to her husband, Jerrad, for 13 years. They have five children, ages 12-3 years of age.

The family raises cattle just south of Wymore on the farm where Jerrad grew up. Hurley previously worked in insurance but has been helping her husband build their business for the last few years.

“We don’t travel outside of the area very often because of the cattle, so we’ve always been about enjoying what we have in Gage County,” she said. “We’ve always tried to support local.”

“I feel like I know our area well and that it will be easy to share with people visiting.”

She said she is excited for Homestead Days and has been involved with planning meetings already.