Gage County trail system growing in popularity

Whether you’re trying to get exercise or just get around town, Beatrice’s trail system has seen increased use as more people get outdoors during the warm seasons, with new additions planned for the future.

One of those planned additions would add a paved trail near Beatrice High School.

Last September, the Beatrice City Council voted to apply for federal assistance from the Recreational Trails Program to extend Pioneer Trail from North 26th Street to South 24th Street, with hopes of starting construction this summer.

The section of trail starts at the school, and there is currently no sidewalk connecting the trail near Gleason Dental Clinic and heading west into the city.

“We have a grant that’s been submitted to Nebraska Game and Parks,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “We haven’t heard back on that application. (City Engineer James Burroughs) has got that designed and ready to go, we’re just looking for funding.

Tempelmeyer said the city would like to see the section completed, even if the grant funds are not awarded.

“We would still like to see that move forward,” he said. “We still have some CDBG revolving loan fund dollars available. A trail extension is an eligible activity, so we could move some of that money to be for that trail extension.”

It was estimated last September the project would cost around $110,000, and Beatrice would be responsible for around 20% of the total cost if the grant is awarded, with the trails program providing 80% of the funds.

Plans are still in the early stages, but one other trail addition many would like to see become a reality is a section to connect Beatrice with Homestead National Historical Park, roughly four miles west of town.

Last March, Beatrice officials approved a memorandum of understanding between the city, the Department of the Interior, the National Parks Service and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to assist in the design and construction of a hike and bike trail connecting Riverside Park to Homestead National Historical Park.

Tempelmeyer said preliminary designs are being done, and the project is still in the early stages.

“Basically, they’re working on a path of what’s the best way to get out to Homestead from Riverside Park,” he said. “The National Park Service gave money to the Nebraska Department of Transportation and then hired Olssons to do that work. So far, they’ve come up with four possible alignments. Now the National Park Service, city and Department of Transportation need to sit down and have another meeting and go over those various alignments.”

Cost estimates vary widely depending on the material used and trail width, but Tempelmeyer said estimates for a concrete trail at 12 feet wide could reach as high as $4.5 million.

Finding funds for the stretch of proposed trail is also in the early stages, though Tempelmeyer said it’s been discussed that a significant amount of the project would be federally funded.

Joe Billesbach, a member of the Beatrice City Council, said one issue being worked out is which side of the highway the trail should be on.

“I know they are working on some bid proposals or getting ideas as far as now trying to find out if it's best to go north of the highway or south of highway,” he said. "The north side would cross quite a few more driveways. To the south would be easier to run a trail along, but then you have to clear out more trees down by one of the crossings so it’s kind of a tossup.”

Comparable projects have taken upwards of eight years to complete, though Tempelmeyer added it’s too early to tell how long it might be before a dedicated trail connecting Beatrice to the NPS site is finished.

While future projects would add to the trail landscape of Gage County, Tempelmeyer added the system already in place is frequently used and something residents can be proud of.

“I think we have a very good trial system in Beatrice, especially if you look at towns our size and what’s out there,” he said. “There are activities like biking, walking and running, and you also see them connect different areas of the community. Now it’s a lot easier to get to the YMCA, water park and those types of areas. It’s easier to get around and gives you another choice of how to transport from where you’re at to where you want to go.”

The area is home to several walking, running and cycling events, including an annual bike ride on the trails and gravel roads of southern Gage County.

In addition to his role on the council, Billesbach also organizes the annual Solstice Gravel Grinder event.

“I feel very fortunate that we have the trail system that goes right through Beatrice, the Homestead Trail as it comes from Lincoln then turns to Chief Standing Bear Trail in the center of town heading to Kansas,” he said. That gets a tremendous amount of traffic. I talk to people all the time who take off from Lincoln and ride down, stay the night or head to Marysville and come back up.

“Here in town, I ride daily and am always amazed how many cyclists, walkers, dog walkers and other people are outdoors. It brings much joy to me to see people out enjoying the outdoors and trail system.”

