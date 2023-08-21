The annual Gage County United Way Carnival was held on Saturday at Chautauqua Park.

Director Melanie Laflin said they hold event each year with partnering agencies.

“We like to work with our partnering agencies to give back to the community every year,” she said. “For the most part it is a free event for families to attend. We hope families come together to enjoy the games and food.”

Some of the favorite activities were the YRI softball throw, the Cub Scouts rope tying and the Community Players photo booth.

Steve Hovendick attended with his granddaughter, Addy Thompson.

“Any time there is an opportunity to do a free or low-cost event for the public, it’s great that people take advantage of that,” he said. “You can tell there are a lot of parents and grandparents that are enjoying watching the young people with the games."

Almost 3-year-old Addy said she liked the hot dogs and the snow cones, but also had fun with the Foster Grandparents craft.

Laflin said the heat effected the number attending the event, but said people looked like they were having fun.

GCUW supports 15 non-profits in the community with the goal of strengthening children and families, assisting the elderly, fostering health and independence and meeting basic needs. The fundraising campaign runs October to December of each year with the money staying in Gage County.

In addition, GCUW is a local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mails free age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five.

More information on GCUW can be found at www.gagecountyunitedway.org.