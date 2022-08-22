Gage County United Way holds carnival

The Gage County United Way Carnival was held Saturday at Chautauqua Park in Beatrice.

Thirteen partner agencies were involved in the event, including YRI, CASA of Gage County, Beatrice Special Olympics, Mother to other Ministry, Boy Scouts, BVCA Wishlist, TeamMates, YMCA, Willow Center, Community Players, 4-H, Foster Grandparents and Mosaic.

Mel Laflin, Director of Gage County United Way, said she thought there was a good turnout for the event.

“It’s difficult to know how many people attended, but probably around 200,” she said. “There were a variety of activities from rope making, rock painting, carnival games and snacks. The weather was beautiful, too.”

Carolyn Hovendick, Board Member, added the event was a hit with those in attendance.

“I think everyone who came out had a great time,” she said. “All the agencies that the Gage County United Way supports have an opportunity to be seen and to give back to the community.”

The Gage County United Way will begin its annual fundraising campaign in September. Funds raised are used to support Gage County organizations.