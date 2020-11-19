Gage County Veterans Service Officer resigns from position

Gage County is seeking a new Veterans Service Officer after an announcement that Philip Dittbrenner is leaving the position after 17 years.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors accepted Dittbrenner’s resignation during its Wednesday meeting. Dittbrenner said he resigned to try something different, and that he and his wife are looking to purchase a business in Beatrice.

“I’ll really just miss the veterans, working with them and helping them out,” he said. “That’s always been a goal and it’s been a good run. I’ve been blessed with working with good people and been able to move the office along. It’s time to get somebody in here to continue on and make their own way.”

Dittbrenner said after the application period, the Veteran Service Committee will conduct interviews and make a section, which will be recommended to the County Board for final approval.

The Gage County Veterans Service Office works to support veterans in several ways, including helping returning veterans with benefits, compensation claims, disability claims for veterans injured in service, assisting with funerals, supporting spouses after a veteran has passed away and working with life insurance.