Gage County Veteran's Services in need of volunteers

Leon Hagan started volunteering to drive veterans to their medical appointments in Omaha and Lincoln more than a decade ago.

Then, the transport van could afford to leave whenever veterans needed it to. With a pool of 27 volunteer drivers, leaving every day during the week wasn’t too much to ask for.

“We’d brag to each other about who got to drive first,” Hagan, a Vietnam veteran, said.

Now, the volunteer count has shrunk to single digits.

“We’re down to four, and two are out of town, and two are sick,” Scott Bates, Gage County veteran’s service officer, said. “So we don’t really have any.”

Bates said the driving service has been cut down to two to three days a week, which increases the number of hoops veterans in need of care have to jump through.

“One day we do Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the next week, we do Tuesday and Thursday,” he said.

Roger Saathoff, who served in the Marine Corps, is one of those veterans who needs a ride to his Omaha and Lincoln appointments. He moved back to the area from California after suffering from diabetes.

“It got to a point where I ended up developing diabetes, and they ended up taking my leg off,” Saathoff said. “So I came back here because I couldn’t have a job without being able to go anywhere. I ended up with my parents.”

Right now, Saathoff has looming appointments to make and said the lack of drivers is worrying.

“If things could work out, I hope we could expand this so we could have more days of driving service,” he said.

Bates and Saathoff said the lack of drivers signals a generation gap. Some of the veterans who need the driving service were previously relied upon for volunteering, and younger veterans are still working jobs.

Hagan said volunteer driving can sometimes make for long days. He described a day where he was on the road, between Omaha and Lincoln, and in waiting rooms for more 12 hours. But he said it’s a lot of fun to get to know the surrounding veteran community. It's a place to crack jokes and help others in need, he said.

“The best compensation you can get is self-satisfaction,” Hagan said. “It goes back to a veteran needed help.”

Hagan said it’s also a way of paying forward. When he’s in need, he trusts the community will rise to meet it.

“The community steps up,” he said. “If there’s a real need there, they’ll always step up.”

To learn more about volunteering for the Gage County Veteran’s Services Office, contact the office at (402) 223-1342. Volunteer drivers must pass a physical and background check.

