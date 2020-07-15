Gage County will not accept turbine permits for next three months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Permits for wind energy will not be accepted by Gage County after the Board of Supervisors approved a moratorium on turbine meetings during Wednesday’s meeting.

The moratorium, initially proposed two weeks ago for a period of four months, was amended before approval this week and will now last for the next three months.

“If we’re going to enact something like that we can’t take it lightly,” said County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann. “I think it’s very important that we have a time limit on it. This doesn’t put favor for or against, this has to have a specific purpose. I think the intent if this resolution would be to pump the brakes, allow the process to take place, which has been on hold for quite some time, and then get started again. Three months is not a lot of time when you consider how long this has gone so far.”

Halting the permit process was driven by a proposal from a group of Gage County landowners to amend wind regulations. That proposal was presented last March, and administrators are yet to decide if the proposed changes will adopted.

While the process has been a lengthy one and still has no end in sight, Tiemann added there have been several factors that contributed to the delays.