Five people voiced their opposition to a proposed swine operation at a public hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission held a second hearing on a special use permit for the proposed swine operations in northeastern Gage County, which around 30 people attended.

The operation would be on ground owned by Dean Otto and operated by Summit Agricultural Group. Carl Jacobson with Summit Agriculture Group kicked off the hearing with an overview of the project.

“This barn will be owned by us and Summit and work with Ottos to apply and utilize the nutrients on his acres in the surrounding area,” he said. “...The hog site will be equipped with the latest and greatest technology of wet-dry feeders to reduce and maximize water efficiency in the building. It’s a cross-ventilated barn so only one side of the barn will have a curtain.”

The proposed 2,500-animal-unit swine operation has been met with resistance from area residents.

During multiple public hearings, they’ve expressed concern about road usage, the smell and potential water shortage issues.

“Nobody wants to live by something like this, especially when our area is within about a half hour from Lincoln right now,” said Ivy Bloom, who lives between Pickrell and Adams. “It’s really just the wrong place. I get that Gage County became livestock friendly some time ago and I think that they didn’t really think about the ramifications for those of us that live here and pay taxes. Our property taxes have gone up 30%-40% in the last three to four years.”

After hearing public comment, the commission approved the special use permit, which will now go before the County Board of Supervisors. The board will hold its own public hearing at a future meeting before approving or denying the permit.