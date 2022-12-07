Gage County Zoning officials discuss solar energy regulations

Members of the public shared feedback regarding solar energy generation during a public hearing of the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday evening.

There are currently no regulations in place for commercial solar energy generation, though the Planning and Zoning Commission is currently working through the process of establishing regulations.

On Tuesday evening, the commission held a public hearing to gather input from area residents regarding the proposed solar regulations.

A total of 13 people spoke during the meeting, most expressing concerns about large solar energy operations.

Elizabeth Shotkoski of rural Blue Springs said her main concern with solar panels is what will happen when they’re taken out of service.

“My main concern is decommissioning by far,” she said. “You have done your due diligence to a degree. The ultimate disposal is my real issue because we’re dealing with potentially hazardous waste. We can’t just put this in a landfill, so someone has to think about it.”

Others at the meeting spoke about safety concerns, weed control, setback requirements and other issues regarding solar energy.

The proposed regulations include three classes of solar energy generation. Class 1 is for small operations of up to 100 kilowatts. Those require administration approval rather than a special use permit, must be on a lot or parcel that’s at least three acres and there’s no setback requirement from participating dwellings. Participating properties are those where owners have solar panels or partnerships with energy companies to use their property, while nonparticipating properties and landowners are those with no agreements with people or companies that have solar panels.

Class 2 is classified as commercial solar generation, and requires a special use permit. It’s defined as generating 101 kilowatts to 2 megawatts, and requires a three-acre parcel site, setback of 75 feet from the center of the road, 75 feet from nonparticipating landowners, and no setback from participating dwellings. Class 2 also requires ⅛ mile setbacks from nonparticipating dwellings, and ¼ mile setbacks for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Class 3 commercial solar operations are those that generate more than 2 megawatts. These operations would require 20 acres, maintain the same 75 feet setback from the center of roads, and come with a 150 feet setback from nonparticipating properties. The setbacks increase to ¼ mile from nonparticipating dwellings, and ½ mile for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

While the regulations are a blanket document for future projects in Gage County, a large portion of the meeting regarded a proposed solar operation by Norris Public Power, which is partnering with Today’s Power Inc. (TPI) for solar generation in southeast Nebraska.

Jerry Enns, engineering manager for Norris Public Power, attended the meeting and discussed the project.

“This energy that we’re talking about, these solar arrays are 1 megawatt or less,” he said. “They sit on 7-10 acres, and we have six of them that we’ve identified through the six counties that Norris Public Power does serve. The lease agreement is between Norris Public Power and the landowner.”

He added that Norris wanted to participate in the program because TPI allows them to lock in a rate for the generated power for the next 35 years without an increase.

“We thought that was important for our Norris customers,” he said. “We always look for ways to save our customers money. This is a way to lock in our rate that’s almost equivalent to what we pay for wholesale power from our supplier, Nebraska Public Power District.”

Matt Irving, vice president of operations with TPI, also attended the meeting and addressed some of the concerns raised by area citizens.

He said if the panels are damaged by a storm, the company would be responsible for cleanup, and it will also be responsible for taking care of weeds and vegetation around the panels. The systems are also monitored from a center out of state.

“The solar facilities don’t require a lot of maintenance,” he said. “We’ve got a monitoring operation center that is based in Little Rock. We’ve got data acquisition systems, which is just a fancy word to say we monitor it through the internet.”

Gage County Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand said the commission first started reviewing solar regulations three years ago, though the issue was placed on the back burner while attention shifted to wind regulations.

“We worked on the wind amendment so that pushed the solar off to one side and then we really hit it hard again the last 1 ½ years,” she said. “Currently the county has a moratorium on commercial operations, however we are allowed to do small, which would be roof mounted. But commercial operations are under a moratorium.”

In June, the Gage County Board of Supervisors voted to put the indefinite moratorium on special use permits for commercial solar energy until a set of regulations are in place.

The moratorium is to prevent any projects from starting before those regulations are in place.

When the Planning and Zoning Commission finalizes the regulations, it will pass the document on to the County Board of Supervisors for final consideration and approval. The commission did not vote to send the document to the board following this week’s public hearing, and will instead revisit the document and consider further changes.