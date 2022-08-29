 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Gas leak stalls traffic in north Beatrice

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas leak

Crews work to repair a gas leak reported early Saturday morning. The leak was found in the area of Sixth Street and Industrial Row. 

 

 Patrick Ethridge Daily Sun staff

Part of north Sixth Street was closed Saturday after reports of a natural gas leak in the area.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the department was called to the area of Sixth Street and Industrial Row at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. For reports of a gas leak.

Beatrice police officers assisted with traffic control and Black Hills Energy responded to make the necessary repairs.

Fire and Rescue crews helped isolate the area prior to the gas company’s arrival, and were on the scene for more than three hours Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News