Gas leak stalls traffic in north Beatrice

Part of north Sixth Street was closed Saturday after reports of a natural gas leak in the area.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the department was called to the area of Sixth Street and Industrial Row at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. For reports of a gas leak.

Beatrice police officers assisted with traffic control and Black Hills Energy responded to make the necessary repairs.

Fire and Rescue crews helped isolate the area prior to the gas company’s arrival, and were on the scene for more than three hours Saturday.