Gerlach to pursue education in Netherlands

In addition to her academic achievements, Gerlach was named the 2019 Homecoming Queen at the University of Nebraska. She is also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.

Gerlach has been highly engaged with the global community. She has studied abroad and conducted research in South Aftrica, Benin, Kenya and Uganda. Since entrepreneurship has been a cornerstone of her education and professional experience, Gerlach is interested in continuing this while abroad.

While in the Netherlands, she plans to get involved with StartLife, an organization that empowers local entrepreneurs in Wageningen to build and grow startups in the food and agriculture sectors.

Gerlach, daughter of Rick and Amy Gerlach, was active in 4-H and FFA while she was a student at Tri County Junior-Senior High School.

“I’m so grateful for those experiences,” said Gerlach.

“As a young 4-H member, I saw Cheyenne’s drive and energy and knew she would set high goals for herself and work hard to reach them," said Jane Esau, Gage County 4-H Assistant. "She took on leadership roles at a young age and has impacted so many youth and adults through her life. Her passion for her community and the world, as well as agriculture, is her greatest strength as she moves into this next venture in her life. I say with pride that Cheyenne is a Gage County 4-H alumni and know she will achieve great things."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0