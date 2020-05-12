Gerlach to pursue education in Netherlands

Cheyenne Gerlach, a DeWitt native, has been awarded a Fulbright to pursue a master’s degree in development and rural innovation at Wageningen University in the Netherlands.
The Fulbright Program, established in 1946 and funded by the U.S. Department of State, is designed to foster understanding between the United States and other countries. The U.S. Student Fulbright program gives recent graduates, graduate students and young professionals the opportunity to conduct research, study or teach in more than 160 designated countries.
Fulbright recipients also serve as cultural ambassadors, representing the United States abroad. Eight other students were chosen as a part of the application process from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
Gerlach said she is excited to begin her program in August.
“With the pandemic, it may be virtually, but most of the other scholars will not be able to begin until January 2021,” said Gerlach.
Gerlach became interested in the Wageningen program because of its strong contribution to agriculture. She wrote her own curriculum during her sophomore year at Nebraska, combining agriculture, social entrepreneurship and international issues.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has allowed me to take a progressive, holistic approach to my education, which has ultimately prepared me for the Fulbright and Wageningen more than any other experience I’ve had,” she said.
In addition to her academic achievements, Gerlach was named the 2019 Homecoming Queen at the University of Nebraska. She is also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
Gerlach has been highly engaged with the global community. She has studied abroad and conducted research in South Aftrica, Benin, Kenya and Uganda. Since entrepreneurship has been a cornerstone of her education and professional experience, Gerlach is interested in continuing this while abroad.
While in the Netherlands, she plans to get involved with StartLife, an organization that empowers local entrepreneurs in Wageningen to build and grow startups in the food and agriculture sectors.
Gerlach, daughter of Rick and Amy Gerlach, was active in 4-H and FFA while she was a student at Tri County Junior-Senior High School.
“I’m so grateful for those experiences,” said Gerlach.
“As a young 4-H member, I saw Cheyenne’s drive and energy and knew she would set high goals for herself and work hard to reach them," said Jane Esau, Gage County 4-H Assistant. "She took on leadership roles at a young age and has impacted so many youth and adults through her life. Her passion for her community and the world, as well as agriculture, is her greatest strength as she moves into this next venture in her life. I say with pride that Cheyenne is a Gage County 4-H alumni and know she will achieve great things."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.