Ghost tour hits Beatrice streets

The Community Players hosted its annual historic ghost tour on Friday evening.

The event included a tour of the Community Players Theatre, a hayrack ride through Beatrice and a stop at the Gage County Museum. The final stop included a tour of The Mercantile.

The fundraising event for the theatre allowed for three different start times.

Ghost stories were told at each of the locations and throughout the hayrack ride.

The Mercantile building claims to be the home of at least two dozen ghosts including a woman in a Victorian era dress. The owners, Todd and Soni Hydo, believe that “Hank” may also be one of the ghosts in the building based on the graffiti they have found.