Gift shop opens in Mercantile Building

A gift shop that recently opened in Beatrice’s Mercantile Building is aiming to offer something for everyone.

Blue Bulldog opened earlier this year in the building that also houses a clothing boutique, cigar shop and brewery.

Owner Kelly DeBoer said the idea to open the store, which offers many locally-sourced items, came after she was looking for gifts for her daughter’s teachers and had trouble finding unique items locally.

“When we had the idea, we wanted to open this gift shop that would carry really unique things that you can’t find around this area,” she said. “We carry everything from home décor to gourmet food, to baby gifts, to candles. There’s truly something for everybody. Every age group, our goal was to check every box. If people are looking for a unique gift for somebody, this is the place to come.”

The store offers a variety of items, including “Beatrice” pillows and other items advertising the area.

DeBoer said the biggest seller is something that brings back memories of a burger shop that used to operate in Beatrice.