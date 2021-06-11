Goat rescue adds local RV camping spot to Gage County

“People were afraid ‘if I touched the hose and she’s touched the hose, am I going to get COVID?’ So I was having to work through while I was off work with COVID, and I was really sick,” Schurman said. “I was having to continue to take care of everybody. I did have a couple of volunteers who worked in healthcare with me who were willing to come out, but aside from that it was pretty much me pulling everything.”

Schurman said the cost of feeding the animals alone is roughly $525 each month, so the rescue needed a way to make income considering the pandemic. She said she started working with a company called Harvest Hosts, that alerts people who own RVs and campers where they can camp.

“Then basically, you just give them a tour and they get to enjoy the property,” Schurman said. “In our case, a lot of people that participate in Harvest Hosts are like wineries and more commercial businesses. With us, we don’t really have merchandise to sell, so we just allow people to make donations for staying.”

Schurman said campers can also play with the goats and help care for them if they want, or they can just enjoy walking the trails and having peace and quiet. She said the rescue also works with a similar organization called Hipcamp, and that they have one camper available as an Airbnb, with a second one being renovated.