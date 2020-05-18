Good Samaritan residents see animal parade for national nursing home week

Other participants included eleven-year-old and eight-year-old sisters Jorja and Journee Boller, long time volunteers at Good Samaritan, who brought their pony, Peanut, to cheer up the residents.

Jorja said they’ve also planted flowers and made cards for residents since the residence homes closed to the public.

“It’s sad because I can’t see them, but they miss me,” Jorja said. “So I like bringing [Peanut] around so they can see me and him. A lot of times they just smile and wave. It makes me feel happy, because I know that they can’t really see their relatives, they see him and get happy because it’s like the only interaction they’ve had for a little while.”

The week's events also included ice cream, popcorn and other treat deliveries, as well as video chats between residents and their families.

According to the National Association of Directors of Nursing Administration in Long Term Care, the theme for nursing home week this year is “Sharing our Wisdom.”

Overbeck said Good Samaritan residents were asked for wise advice, and shared that responses included “don’t eat yellow snow”, “never go to bed angry” and “spend your money wisely.”

“Sharing Our Wisdom will celebrate skilled nursing centers, and their residents and staff, by showcasing the insight, purpose and wisdom to be learned from our seniors, those living with dementia, and people with developmental and intellectual disabilities,” the NADONA website states. “Residents offer a unique perspective based on their life experiences, reminding us to be present, celebrate the small moments, and value connections.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.