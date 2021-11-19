Good Samaritan Society residents pack presents for kids

A group of Good Samaritan Society residents got into the holiday season early this year with a toy drive that culminated in a packing party to prepare toys and goods to be sent all over the globe.

Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice partnered with First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ in packing Christmas gifts for Operation Christmas Child.

Megan Overbeck, Good Samaritan Society activities director, said the idea started when a few members of the church and pastor Mike Hammond were looking for ways to give back to the community, and partnered with the organization for the drive.

“We thought this was a way for not just our residents and their family members, but the facility as a whole to give back to the community and even the country," she said. "These boxes go all over the world. God is at work here in our facility as well, so we thought this was a great fit.”

Good Samaritan Society workers sent letters to ever resident’s family member and also a notification to staff members asking if they were willing to donate.

The boxes, which are roughly the size of a shoe box, were filled with toys, clothing like socks and sandals, hygiene products and baby blankets. Boxes were labeled for either a boy or girl, and for ages of 2-5, 5-9 and 10-14. From there, residents got to select five to eight donated items to put in each box.

Good Samaritan Society resident Bonnie Oestreich, 98, said she enjoyed the packing event so much, she wished there were more to do.

“Yes, I did enjoy it very much,” she said. “It felt good to the heart. It felt good giving those items and packing them.”

The organization had a goal to fill 10 boxes, and were able to far exceed that goal with all the donated items that were received.

“We actually sent all the rest of the donations to the church and gave them to the youth group to assist in filling,” Overbeck said. “They were able to fill all of their boxes. I believe the church had gotten 90 boxes and the church fulfilled their 90 box goal with our donations as well helping.”

Overbeck estimated the Good Samaritan Society received enough items to fill an additional 20-30 boxes.

This was the first year Good Samaritan Society has participated in Operation Christmas Child, and she hopes to do it again next year.

Letters were sent out in October asking for donations, and the were packaged around two weeks later. Around 12 family members helped with packing event.

But Operation Christmas Child doesn’t end there. Overbeck said residents will be able to track the packages and see when they reach their destinations.

“We are going to be following the boxes because with every tag put on, a QR code comes with each box,” she explained. “Once the boxes reach their destination and they scan in it, we will start tracking them to see where our boxes go.”

Overbeck added the children and families on the receiving end are grateful for their gifts, especially those families overseas who many not otherwise receive presents.

“One of the members of our church was active in the military and said out of all the things he experienced while he was overseas, this was the most memorable,” Overbeck said. “He said he couldn’t believe how excited the kids were when they opened the boxes. They’re just like our kids here, excited to get those gifts. They don’t get them as much as the kids do around here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0