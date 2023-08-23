The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved nearly $230,000 in courthouse restoration work this week.

The board approved two bids from Masonry & Restoration Services during its regular meeting Wednesday. One was a clock tower restoration project for $213,313 and the other for northeast stone infill in the amount of $15,053.

The county has hired the company to perform maintenance on the courthouse exterior for several years now, approving the work in phases to restore a different section at a time.

Courthouse Building and Grounds Manager Dave Jones said the overall project is nearing completion, and the section approved Wednesday is an expensive piece.

“For the tower, which is actually a pretty sizable job, it’ll take about four months of work, so he would like to start on it in September or October and see how that finishes out, then come back in the springtime,” Jones said. “That’s some of the work we always knew was going to be a big job.”

Jones said the company will use a manlift during the project, which was a cheaper option than using scaffolding.

Aside from being the highest point of the building, Jones previously said the tower’s chimney has excessive caulking and hard mortar that make the restoration more challenging.

During the project, Jones said holiday lights will also be replaced and other modifications are being considered.

“While he does that I would like to get some new light strands for our winter lights,” Jones said. “He’s going to take off the old ones and I’ll have him install the new ones, so that’s something we can get off the checklist, also. We did talk about the possibility of removing some of the brick over the windows that were bricked in a long time ago for better air circulation up in the attic. That would help the roof to keep the hot out of the attic.”