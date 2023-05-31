Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved a set of regulations for commercia solar panels during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The regulations were previously approved by the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission in March. With the commission’s approval, they were sent to the County Board for final approval.

The commission started researching solar regulations in 2018. The process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was also put on hold as the commission focused on wind regulations, which have been approved.

A total of eight people spoke at a public hearing in April. Some commented that setback requirements need to be larger. Others in attendance raised concerns regarding fires, hazardous chemicals in the solar panels and training for area fire departments to know how to properly respond to fires involving solar panels.

The board spent more than an hour on Wednesday discussing a single amendment to the regulations proposed by board chairman Erich Tiemann, saying that setbacks for large solar facilities would be regulated by setback requirements in an industrial facility’s special use permit rather than a separate permit for the solar panel operations. Tiemann said the proposal would cut down on the number of required permits and public hearings.

“The thought process behind that would be if we have an industrial project in the county, it has setbacks, it has special use permits, that will still come to Planning and Zoning and then the board,” he said. “If there are other regulations we want to apply to that we can, but you’re going to have other industrial pieces along with that. You’re probably going to have large structures, perhaps stacks, bins and other industrial facilities there anyway. It makes sense while you’re putting an industrial facility in, if there is solar attached to that it just falls under those regulations.”

Board member Emily Haxby was opposed to the change and made multiple attempts at amendments requiring solar farms to be directly adjacent or within a mile of the existing factory or facility to fall under the umbrella and not be held to the specific setback requirements outlined in the solar regulations.

Tiemann’s motion ultimately passed with a 5-2 vote.

Haxby also made a motion to change the wording to include viewshed distances from all federal, state and local parks, churches and schools. The motion would have mirrored what the county included in its regulations for wind turbines, though several board members said the wordage would be too restrictive.

“We more or less legislated wind energy out of Gage County,” board member Gary Lytle said. “I’m not a big fan of windmills so I get that, but when it comes to green energy we have to be open to the idea that moving into the future there have to be some green energy sources, whether we like it or not. I’m not an overly big fan of green energy, personally but I think we have to be open to the idea and I don’t want to see us legislate solar energy out of this county the same way we did wind energy.”

Haxby’s motion failed with a vote of 2-5.

She then made a motion to add a viewshed study requirement stipulating a solar farm is not visible within one mile of Homestead National Historical Park west of Beatrice. That motion passed 7-0.