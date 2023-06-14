With the Beatrice 6 judgment now paid in full, Gage County officials on Wednesday voted to close the fund setup years ago to pay the $28.1 million judgment.

Board of Supervisors members voted to close the fund at the end of the month to correspond with the end of Gage County’s fiscal year during its regular meeting this week.

“This will basically just close everything out and get us back to business as usual next year,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “Our new fiscal year, it will be off the books and won’t be there anymore.”

The final payments to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder in downtown Beatrice were approved by the board in March.

While initially estimated to take nearly a decade to pay, the judgment was able to be paid in four years thanks to additional funding sources that included a sales tax, funds from the state and an insurance payout.

Sales tax revenue and funds from the state were both the result of bills introduced by District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams.

The half-cent sales tax went into effect at the start of 2020 and expired at the end of 2022. Dorn was chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the legislature.

He attended Wednesday’s meeting, and said it’s a great feeling to close the chapter of the Beatrice 6 in Gage County.

“I’m just glad we got it paid off as quickly as we did,” Dorn said. “It was a challenge, but we did a lot of things to help speed that up and are so glad that the county can now put this behind it. It’s done, it’s going to be closed, period.”

The board voted in September 2018 to raise property taxes to the legal limit to raise money to pay members of the Beatrice 6.

The levy was lowered by about 5 cents when the current budget was approved in anticipation of the judgment being paid.

Gage County also benefited from a 2020 settlement with insurance carriers that provided $6 million for the judgment.

The county was ordered to pay the judgment after losing the federal civil rights case filed by Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden in 2009.

Following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier, the six were convicted and spent a combined 75 years in prison.

DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and the next year, sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison.

After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.

Tiemann previously said that including attorney fees, Gage County spent a total of $30.7 million.