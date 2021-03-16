Governor announces next Gage County judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Tuesday the appointment of a new judge who will serve primarily in Gage County.

Jeffrey A. Gaertig, of Beatrice was announced as County Court judge in the First Judicial District.

The First Judicial District consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.

Gaertig, 48, has practiced law in Beatrice since 2013. A press release stated he’s practiced at Smith Schafer Davis Gaertig since 2016, specializing in criminal defense. In his practice, Gaertig has engaged in complex corporate and commercial litigation on behalf of the firm’s clients.

He has also practiced juvenile law and represented individuals in family law matters and cases consisting of both property and custodial disputes in district court.

He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven B. Timm.

During a February public hearing, Gaertig said he’s learned lessons from Judge Timm and former district court judge Paul Korslund to listen to both sides when hearing a case.