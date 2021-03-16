Governor announces next Gage County judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Tuesday the appointment of a new judge who will serve primarily in Gage County.
Jeffrey A. Gaertig, of Beatrice was announced as County Court judge in the First Judicial District.
The First Judicial District consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.
Gaertig, 48, has practiced law in Beatrice since 2013. A press release stated he’s practiced at Smith Schafer Davis Gaertig since 2016, specializing in criminal defense. In his practice, Gaertig has engaged in complex corporate and commercial litigation on behalf of the firm’s clients.
He has also practiced juvenile law and represented individuals in family law matters and cases consisting of both property and custodial disputes in district court.
He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven B. Timm.
During a February public hearing, Gaertig said he’s learned lessons from Judge Timm and former district court judge Paul Korslund to listen to both sides when hearing a case.
“I’m moving from an advocate to an arbiter,” Gaertig said during the hearing. “In the private practice of law we are here to advocate the positions and interests of our clients. I’ve done that for the last eight years. Shifting gears and putting the hat on of a judge, you have to now become an arbiter. You’re not there to necessarily take sides in the sense you’re not an advocate. You need to listen to the case and come to a just and right result.”
Prior to practicing law in Beatrice, Gaertig served for seven years as an assistant attorney general for the Nebraska Department of Justice. In that capacity, he worked as a criminal prosecutor in the Child Protection Unit and the Drug and Violent Crime Unit.
Gaertig holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Tri-County Bar Association.
Gaertig is a lifelong Nebraskan. He’s currently a member of Beatrice Sertoma, and he previously served on the board of the Gage County United Way.