3 new deputies hired in Gage County

Gage County is welcoming three deputies to the area who recently began new roles with the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson introduced the three new deputies, Brock Juracek, Kallen Nissen and Thomas Smith during Wednesday’s regular County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I am excited, this is the first time I’ve had to introduce some new people and we were fortunate to get three very quality young men,” he said. “Thomas Smith just recently got through the academy. He was full time in the Guard for a while now he’s going back to more of a part time status and is full time with us.”

Gustafson said all three new hires have worked in corrections before joining the sheriff’s office.

“Then we have Brock Juracek, he started on Feb. 23 his background is Department of Corrections,” Gustafson said. “He lives in Lincoln and he’ll be attending basic in May.

“Kallen Nissen He started with us March 17 of this year. His background is with Department of Corrections and he is with the Armed National Guard as well. He currently lives in Lincoln and is attending fall academy.”