3 new deputies hired in Gage County

Gage County is welcoming three deputies to the area who recently began new roles with the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson introduced the three new deputies, Brock Juracek, Kallen Nissen and Thomas Smith during Wednesday’s regular County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“I am excited, this is the first time I’ve had to introduce some new people and we were fortunate to get three very quality young men,” he said. “Thomas Smith just recently got through the academy. He was full time in the Guard for a while now he’s going back to more of a part time status and is full time with us.”
Gustafson said all three new hires have worked in corrections before joining the sheriff’s office.
“Then we have Brock Juracek, he started on Feb. 23 his background is Department of Corrections,” Gustafson said. “He lives in Lincoln and he’ll be attending basic in May.
“Kallen Nissen He started with us March 17 of this year. His background is with Department of Corrections and he is with the Armed National Guard as well. He currently lives in Lincoln and is attending fall academy.”
Gustafson said the sheriff’s office is now fully staffed with the additional three deputies, and added he feels fortunate to have a full staff at the moment as it becomes more challenging to find people wanting a career in law enforcement.
“We’re very fortunate to get that many guys and some new faces and new blood out here,” he said. “They’ll be the ones protecting and serving.”
County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann welcomed the deputies, and agreed with Gustafson the additional workers are a welcome addition to Gage County.
“It’s great to see some new faces,” he said. “I know it takes a long time. Gus and I talk a lot at times about how long it takes to get to know people and just do old school policing where people look to you, trust you and are happy to see you instead of the other way around. It’s great to see a bunch of young faces coming into our community.”