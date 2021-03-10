Bill to help pay Beatrice 6 judgment advances

A bill that would provide Gage County with state funds to pay toward the Beatrice 6 judgment advanced in the legislature this week.

Introduced by District 30 senator Myron Dorn of Adams, LB103 would provide $2 million in state funds for each of two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill would apply to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but is driven by hopes the state will pay a portion of the $28.1 million federal judgement against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case.

Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said an important milestone was reached Tuesday evening, when it was announced the bill advanced out of committee.

“It’s baby steps. It’s a single, it’s not a homerun,” he said. “But at least it’s out of committee. That’s a heck of a battle right there. It’s nice to have some really good news for once instead of just doom and gloom all the time.”

Tiemann added the bill is getting an added boost from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard.

“The bill he was pushing through the appropriations committee passed out of committee, with one major change,” Tiemann said. “Senator Erdman made an amendment to it to change the dollar amount from $2 million over the next two years to $5 million.

