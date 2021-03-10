Bill to help pay Beatrice 6 judgment advances

A bill that would provide Gage County with state funds to pay toward the Beatrice 6 judgment advanced in the legislature this week.
Introduced by District 30 senator Myron Dorn of Adams, LB103 would provide $2 million in state funds for each of two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill would apply to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but is driven by hopes the state will pay a portion of the $28.1 million federal judgement against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case.
Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said an important milestone was reached Tuesday evening, when it was announced the bill advanced out of committee.
“It’s baby steps. It’s a single, it’s not a homerun,” he said. “But at least it’s out of committee. That’s a heck of a battle right there. It’s nice to have some really good news for once instead of just doom and gloom all the time.”
Tiemann added the bill is getting an added boost from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard.
“The bill he was pushing through the appropriations committee passed out of committee, with one major change,” Tiemann said. “Senator Erdman made an amendment to it to change the dollar amount from $2 million over the next two years to $5 million.
“Some of this stuff is finally coming to fruition. It takes years sometimes to get through this stuff, but it’s going. I want to thank senator Erbman for really hammering on this, too.”
Similar bills have failed to gain traction in the past, but Dorn, who was the chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the legislature, previously said it helped that the county settled with insurance carriers last year.
In August, Gage County reached a settlement with insurance companies including Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) and four excess insurance carriers for settlements.
Under the agreement, Gage County received a total of $5.98 million from the carriers to put toward the judgment.
It was announced in December that Gage County had paid $14,936,402.15 to the Beatrice 6, roughly half of the judgment.
The judgment is being paid through property tax funds, as well as an additional countywide sales tax that went into effect last year year and the settlement that was reached with the county’s insurance carriers in the case.
The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.
They were arrested in March and April 1989 and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.