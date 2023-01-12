County Board elects chairman, vice chairman

Erich Tiemann will once again serve as the chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

During the first County Board meeting of the year, Tiemann was unanimously voted as president of the seven-member board.

Tiemann thanked the board members for their support, and said it’s been an honor to serve on the board.

“This is a fantastic job, working for you guys,” he said. “We were talking before the meeting, it makes it really nice on a board when you have great people around you, great elected officials. Our jobs look good because of the people that work for the county. That’s really a good situation to be in.”

Tiemann represents District 3 on the board, which is located in Riverside Township, just southeast of the city of Beatrice.

He is starting his third term on the Board of Supervisors.

Fellow board member Emily Haxby was also elected by her fellow board members to serve as the vice president on the board.

Tiemann has served as the board chairman since 2019, when he replaced Myron Dorn. Dorn left the board that year for his first term with the Nebraska Legislature as the District 30 representative.

County Board member Terry Jurgens, who nominated Tiemann for board president during the meeting, said both men have been great leaders for the County Board.

“Myron Dorn was our chairman in the past before he moved on and I knew his shoes would be hard to fill, but you’ve done that job well,” Jurgens said.

Tiemann represents the county as a board member of the NGage economic development group, as well as as board member of NIRMA and the board chair of Southeast Nebraska Development District. He’s previously served two terms as board member of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and is a past member of the Beatrice City Council.