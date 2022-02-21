Former teacher, current board member files for School Board

In one way or another, Doris Martin has involved herself in education for almost her entire life.

Martin taught journalism at Beatrice High School for 32 years. She raised two sons who graduated from BHS. She also served three terms on the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education and is running for her fourth.

“It’s because I care so much about education,” Martin said. “I think it’s so important… I think education, particularly public education, is vital for a democracy.”

Martin said she’s provided an invaluable former-educator insight during her more than a decade on the Board.

“I think it’s good to have somebody on the Board who can bring a teacher perspective,” she said. “…I think it does bring a perspective I feel is needed. I think sometimes, when we pass policy, I can look at how that policy is going to impact an individual student in a class. And not that other Board members can’t think of that, but I’ve seen it firsthand.”

Looking back at her time on the School Board, Martin said she’s been part of several important decisions for the district.

“The second month I was on the Board, we voted to build House of Orange,” she said. “And I think that’s been really good for the community. I’m also proud of the hires we’ve made when it comes to superintendent… I’m glad for our emphasis on pre-school education”

Currently, Martin works for Beatrice Educational Foundation. She serves as the program director for the after school program and said there has not been a conflict while serving on the School Board.

Martin said, if re-elected, she will work to bring attention to the needs of students not seeking college educations.

“One of the things that I think Beatrice Public Schools needs to do a better job of is meeting the needs of students who will graduate high school and go right into the workforce,” she said. “I think, historically, schools have been set up to get kids to go into a four year institution. I think we’re seeing that that’s not all students dreams or desires. I was asked this question one time, ‘If the foundation got $1 million, what would you do with it?’ and I would put it toward building a career center for kids. So we could get kids ready to be welders, to be nursing assistants, to be auto mechanics, to be plumbers.”

Martin said she looks forward to the construction of the new elementary school, a decision that moved around a bond issue by employing the Interlocal Agreement Act. The Interlocal Agreement Act allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project.

“If we can figure out a way to pay for it, which our superintendent has done, why would we expect people to pay more in taxes by passing a bond issue?” she said. “Our current elementary schools aren’t in good shape… It’s time for a new facility… Students need it.”

Martin said she first joined the School Board for a number of reasons, one of them being her passion for education. She said another was her desire to give back.

“I grew up in a really big city, so I’ve really enjoyed the small town,” she said. “I really like Beatrice. I love to call this my home. I think it offers opportunities that cities don’t… For example, my former students, I now see working around town.

“The community is very supportive of education. As the program director for the after school program, they’ve been nothing but helpful. When I have a need or I need somebody to come in, they’ve just been really helpful.”

Martin is one of the four School Board members at the end of their terms. Her, Erin Chadwick and Eric Trusty have filed to run again. Jon Zimmerman chose not to pursue re-election.

Since more than eight candidates have filed for the race, their names will appear on the May 10 primary. The top eight vote getters will advanced to the Nov. election.

