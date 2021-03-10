Gage County affirms support of Second Amendment

Eric Book, who brought his three children to the meeting, also spoke in support of the resolution.

“Tyranny must always be stood up to, and this resolution does this,” he said. “We are not the only county doing this, or even state, for that matter. As a matter of fact right down the road Kansas is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, with the same type of terminology as this resolution proposes today.”

Board member Dennis Byars agreed with those who spoke in favor of the resolution, encouraging the board to vote in support.

“I am very much in support of this,” he said. “I think we’ve seen our federal government move forward, we’ve seen our state moving forward, we as a county need to move forward in support of those entities. What we’re doing is moving forward with what we’ve established as a Second Amendment right. I think we need to continue doing this.”

Patricia Milligan, who also serves as the county assessor but spoke as a member of the public, said she wasn’t opposed to the Second Amendment, but questioned why the topic was being brought before the board.