Gage County approves road plans

Road projects in Gage County are on the books for the coming year and beyond after the Gage County Board of Supervisors approved its annual one and six year road plan.
A public hearing was held on the plan before it was approved during Wednesday’s regular board meeting, where Highway Superintendent Galen Engel discussed what is planned for the future.
“This year on the 2021 one year plan, we have 46 projects and on the six year plan there are 27 projects,” he said. “...The weather dictates whether we can get them all done or what percentage we get done.”
County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann added that the plan is well thought out, and the one year items are things the county expects to get done.
“The items on the one year plan are generally items you intend to get done that year,” Tiemann said. “We don’t stack the one year plan up to try and have more. It’s a very optimistic one year plan.”
A total of 34 miles are scheduled to be armor coated and paint striped this year, and another 5.6 miles are scheduled for overlays.
“Two of the major things on there, we’re doing a large amount of armor coating again this year and a fairly sizable amount of blacktop overlays,” Board member Terry Jurgens said. “Those are two of the major dollars being spent on that.”
Engel previously discussed the armor coating projects, which include Clatonia north for two miles, Ellis north for six miles, North 19th street in Beatrice for 3.5 miles, a portion east of Blue Springs River for 1.2 miles, portions of both Wymore and Blue Springs cemeteries, U.S. Highway 77 and Broad Street east for 1.4 miles, Barneston Road for 4.3 miles, Wymore west for 3.5 miles, and Broad Street and River Drive south near Blue Springs for .9 miles.
The overlay projects were driven largely by an agreement with a contractor from last year who agreed to do work this year for the previous year’s cost.
Over a third of the projects included replacing bridges across the county with another bridge, a culvert or a pipe, with other projects involving increasing the size of some culvert pipe crossings.
A bridge three miles east of Filley will be replaced with metal pipes, which Engel previously said will be funded through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s County Bridge Match Program with Nebraska Transportation Infrastructure Bank. He said several other projects were submitted for this program but not selected, including replacing a 95-foot bridge near Clatonia.
Engel said the county will probably submit the project again in the sixth round of funding for the match program.
The board also discussed paving an area on West Hickory Road to prepare for future development in that area, though no action was taken to add the proposed project to either the one or six year road plan.