Gage County approves road plans

Road projects in Gage County are on the books for the coming year and beyond after the Gage County Board of Supervisors approved its annual one and six year road plan.

A public hearing was held on the plan before it was approved during Wednesday’s regular board meeting, where Highway Superintendent Galen Engel discussed what is planned for the future.

“This year on the 2021 one year plan, we have 46 projects and on the six year plan there are 27 projects,” he said. “...The weather dictates whether we can get them all done or what percentage we get done.”

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann added that the plan is well thought out, and the one year items are things the county expects to get done.

“The items on the one year plan are generally items you intend to get done that year,” Tiemann said. “We don’t stack the one year plan up to try and have more. It’s a very optimistic one year plan.”

A total of 34 miles are scheduled to be armor coated and paint striped this year, and another 5.6 miles are scheduled for overlays.