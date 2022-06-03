Gage County extends solar energy moratorium

Gage County officials are putting an indefinite moratorium on special use permits for commercial solar energy until a set of regulations are in place.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved the moratorium at its regular meeting this week, extending a resolution approved in December that expired.

There are currently no regulations in place for commercial solar energy generation, though the Planning and Zoning Commission is currently working through the process of establishing regulations.

The moratorium is to prevent any projects from starting before those regulations are in place. Once a draft is ready, a public hearing will be held before the commission votes on the regulations. At that point they will go through a similar process at the County Board level.

“This would basically be similar to what we did with wind farms,” County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said. “It would put a halt on allowing permits to come in until after planning and zoning has had time to finish reviewing the regulations they have, as well as once their public hearing goes through and a final vote. That will allow the Gage County Board to have public hearings, review and vote so that whatever permits would come in would be under the regulations approved by the county.”

Gage County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lisa Wiegand clarified the moratorium applies only to commercial permit applications, and would not prevent private individuals from pursuing solar energy generation less than 25 kilowatts.

The resolution was approved 6-1 by the County Board, with Don Schuller voting in opposition. Schuller said he wasn’t opposed to the moratorium, but felt it should have an expiration date as those in the past have had.

“I’m somewhat concerned that we don’t have a deadline date like we had on the others,” he said. “I’m just expressing an opinion about it.”

