Gage County finalizing budget for coming year

Gage County officials are finalizing budget plans for the coming fiscal year, which are expected to be approved next week.
The County Board of Supervisors will hold a special public hearing on the budget next Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. before voting on the budget.
The board discussed the budget during Wednesday’s regular meeting, where County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the levy will remain at 50 cents, the maximum allowable amount under state law, where it’s been since 2018 to raise funds to pay the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment.
“With the county adjustments we’ve got a cost of living allowance number of 6.98% as of about a month ago,” he said. “Our employees are within ranges. We’ve bumped them some. Our overall county increase looks to be 2.05% so right around that 2% total county increase still.”
Tiemann said that most county departments have kept budgets flat or with minimal increases. Additionally, valuations have increased and he expects next year’s total payments to the Beatrice 6 to be higher than this year, which totaled a little more than $3 million.
“This year we’ve added another quarter million so we’ll be at about $3.3 million, plus the money from the state and stuff,” he said. “The reason that has gone up is because we’ve kept our county spending to a minimum and our valuation has increased Gage County-wide by about $100 million.”
Previously discussed highlights from the road department include replacing two trucks and snow plows for $398,000 and a nearly $800,000 Clatonia bridge project that will be paid for in part by bridge buyback program funds.
Estimates call for $424,000 to be budgeted for gravel on county roads compared to $383,000 for the current year. The total budget for gravel on township roads is expected to increase to $1,060,000 from $1 million in the current fiscal year.