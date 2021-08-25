Gage County finalizing budget for coming year

Gage County officials are finalizing budget plans for the coming fiscal year, which are expected to be approved next week.

The County Board of Supervisors will hold a special public hearing on the budget next Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. before voting on the budget.

The board discussed the budget during Wednesday’s regular meeting, where County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the levy will remain at 50 cents, the maximum allowable amount under state law, where it’s been since 2018 to raise funds to pay the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment.

“With the county adjustments we’ve got a cost of living allowance number of 6.98% as of about a month ago,” he said. “Our employees are within ranges. We’ve bumped them some. Our overall county increase looks to be 2.05% so right around that 2% total county increase still.”

Tiemann said that most county departments have kept budgets flat or with minimal increases. Additionally, valuations have increased and he expects next year’s total payments to the Beatrice 6 to be higher than this year, which totaled a little more than $3 million.