Gage County recognizes Vietnam veteran

A Vietnam veteran from Gage County was recognized this week for his service.

Steven Calkins was selected as the recipient of the veteran honor award, a program hosted by the Gage County Board of Supervisors as a way to show the county’s appreciation for area veterans.

Calkins was introduced by Gage County Veteran Services Officer Scott Bates, who detailed some of his service history.

“Steve enlisted in the United States Navy Nov. 3, 1966,” Bates said. “He served in the Navy until March 24, 1970, when he received the honorable discharge. He earned the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal with one bronze star and the Navy Unit Accommodation medal. I personally want to thank Steve for his service and volunteer work he does for the local veterans as the quarter master for VFW 1077 and the district 6 VFW commander for the State of Nebraska.”

Calkins said he’s been with the district for 12 years, and entered the Navy in his teens. The 74 year old shared some of his service story with the board during the ceremony.

“When I first went in the Navy I was on an ammunition carrier and we had all the different shifts on the coasts of Vietnam,” he said.

Calkins then went into trucking school and eventually worked in construction.

“I was in Vietnam and this officer came around and wanted to know if I knew how to type. I said ‘yes, sir,’” Calkins recalled. “He put me with the CB unit… I went off the boats and went into the CBs and became a mechanic.”

