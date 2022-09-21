Senator commends Gage County for efforts to pay Beatrice 6 judgment

A Nebraska senator attended Wednesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting to commend the board for its efforts to pay off the Beatrice 6 judgment.

District 30 Senator Myron Dorn, of Adams, attended Wednesday’s regular meeting to address the board following the news that Gage County officials plan to pay of the remainder of the $28.1 million judgment to the Beatrice 6 next year, around four years after the first payment was made.

“I just could not believe it, that this is going to be done as soon as it is,” Dorn said. “I think that’s tremendous news, not only for the six defendants in this, the Beatrice 6, but it’s great news for the county, it’s great news for the property tax payers and it’s great news that we finally as a county can close this chapter and put this behind us.”

Dorn was a member of the County Board prior to serving as a senator. At the legislative level, Dorn was instrumental in getting a bill passed last year that provided state assistance to the county.

Introduced by Dorn, that bill provides $4 million in state funds over two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill applies to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by the Beatrice 6 case.

Dorn also spearheaded a sales tax bill expected to generate around $5 million for the judgment by the time it is paid off next year.

The half-cent sales tax was approved nearly three years ago and went into effect at the start of 2020. The board announced last month that the judgment should be paid off in May. In anticipation of making the final payment, the tax will be removed at the end of the year.

In addition to removing the sale tax, the board recently approved a lower tax levy as part of its annual budget.

The board voted in September 2018 to raise property taxes to the legal limit to raise money to pay members of the Beatrice 6.

It raised the levy to the maximum allowable 50 cents in anticipation of the judgment. For taxpayers, that has amounted to $120 annually on property valued at $100,000.

Gage County also benefited from a settlement with insurance carriers that provided $6 million for the judgment.

“Through this whole process we were always told we had no insurance,” Dorn said. “To come out of that and have that amount of a claim is just amazing.”

Board member Emily Haxby thanked Dorn for his efforts as both a senator and County Board member, as well as previous board members who worked through the lengthy process.

“As a freshman senator getting all those done was extraordinary and it really helped out here,” she said. “Thank you to you and the previous board that was here before us. I’ve only been here 1 ½ years. They did everything they could and you helped out a lot.”

The county was ordered to pay the judgment after losing the federal civil rights case filed by Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden in 2009.

Following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier, the six were convicted and spent a combined 75 years in prison.

DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and the next year, sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison.

After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.