Grand Jury to investigate inmate death

A Grand Jury is being called to investigate the cause of an inmates death in Gage County earlier this year.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris said Wednesday that his office was requesting a grand jury in regards to the death of Mark Hadley, since he died while an inmate at the Gage County Detention Center.

Hadley, 53, of Wymore, was found unresponsive in his cell in early January.

Hadley was in custody for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of incest.

He had been in custody since December for the charges.

A press release stated Beatrice Fire and Rescue personnel were called when he was found and continued CPR on Hadley and transported him to Beatrice Community Hospital.

Staff at Beatrice Community Hospital emergency department continued CPR, but he was declared dead at 12:18 p.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to conduct an investigation. Foul play was not suspected.

It was reported to Wymore police in late November that Hadley had allegedly been inappropriately touching two children, who are currently 9 and 12 years old.

