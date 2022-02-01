Grant funds to help Community Players replace lights

Officials with Community Players in Beatrice hope to replace some of the theaters aging equipment, thanks in part to funds from a recently-approved grant.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a grant application from Community Players to replace aging lighting equipment and a control board.

The grant application approved was for $15,000, and is part of a larger project.

Gage County Tourism Director Kristin Jensen presented the application to the board last week.

“This is the facility revitalization and restoration campaign,” she said. “This is a project that they are working on in different phases and a $200,000 project with upgrades they’re doing to the theater. They finished phase one and moved to this phase, which is a $59,050 project and they are requesting $15,000. This project is to upgrade the lighting equipment they use in the theater. They haven’t updated it since 2000 and they still use floppy disks, so it’s a little outdated. They’re estimating it will be done July 2023 for the total project.”

The downtown facility has been used by Community Players since 1981.

Jamie Ulmer, Community Players Managing Artistic Director, said the lights once set the theater apart, but are now lagging.

“We got moving lights years ago, probably at least 15 years ago, and we were one of the few community theaters in the state that owned our own moving light instruments, which was pretty unique at that time,” he said. “Obviously, technology has evolved considerably in that time and the current lights are getting old. They’re at the end of their life expectancy.”

Two lights have already been purchased and are being used, and Ulmer hopes the theater can purchase four more.

“We’ve always felt that lighting is one of our technical strengths as an organization, so this keeps us at that level of quality that we’ve set for ourselves and audiences have come to expect,” he said. “We put a lot of this work on hold during the pandemic because all of our fundraising efforts were just focused on keeping the organization going. Through some various grants that have come up, we’ve been able to move forward on it.”

Jensen said the theater is an asset to the community with regards to tourism, and attracts many people for shows.

“Community Players is one of those things that whenever we have visitors in town or we help with itineraries, they also brag about it and love the theater,” she said. “They have thousands of people come every year… Bringing in people from out of town is obviously our goal when it comes to tourism. It’s not very common to have a Community Players theater or something of that sort in your community, so it is very special and unique to us here.”

According to the grant application, Community Players set an attendance record in 2018-2019 with 7,610 guests. Nearly 40% of those were from out of town.

Attendance fell to just under 2,000 after the pandemic struck, and since the current season began in July attendance is at 4,080.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0