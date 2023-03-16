The Great Plains Welsh Heritage Centre in Wymore recently hosted a community coffee event to discuss an upcoming festival heading to the area.

Board President Gwenith Closs Colgrove welcomed guests to the museum and gave an overview of the North American Festival of Wales being planned for Labor Day Weekend 2023 in Lincoln.

“It is the first time it has been held in Nebraska and the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Center in Wymore is the reason why it is happening,” she said. “We are the only Welsh museum in North America that is dedicated for those people who came for land. The archives attached to the museum is the only one in North America also."

“We are very proud of that, and our national organization has recognized our work and is giving us the highest medallion they present at the festival.”

The Cornhusker Marriot hotel will be the headquarters for the festivities beginning Aug. 30 with Native American dancers. Approximately 500 people are expected to attend the four-day celebration of Welsh heritage.

Tours have been organized to include the Homestead National Monument near Beatrice, the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project in Wymore and the Bethel Cemetery. Many of the original Welsh settlers are buried at the cemetery and volunteers will stand near the burial plots telling stories of their ancestors.

Arvonia and Emporia, Kan. were also heavily settled by the Welsh immigrants and will also be included in the tours.

“It takes a lot of preparation, but we think it’s going to be well worth it to bring people to Wymore,” she said.

Volunteer Janice Hughes-Cohorst shared with guests the process for entering items into the museum.

“Every item needs a name before it is entered into our computer program, Past Perfect,” she said.

She used an example of a button polishing tool used for military uniforms and a small boot used by miners to take matches into the coal mines.

History Nebraska Board Member Marilyn Moore attended the community coffee.

“We want to honor and celebrate the people across Nebraska that keep the history fresh, alive and preserved for future generations,” she said.

Moore presented the Heritage Hero Award to Janice Hughes-Cohorst.

“From the nomination,” she said. “Janice helps with community coffees by providing food. She gardens at the Welsh Centre and keeps an inventory of the collection of the museum using Past Perfect. She’s an integral part of all that is done at the museum.”

Vice President Janey Williams Rudder said Janice does a lot of other things in the community.

“The museum work is not the only thing she does,” she said.

Hughes-Cohorst said she was surprised to be receiving the award with tears.

“I couldn’t do what I do without everybody else,” she said. “I’m just so surprised.”

Colgrove said the award was well deserved.