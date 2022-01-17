Group of 'citizen scientists' spot birds on MLK Jr. Day

They didn’t hear a hawk screaming over the sunlit plains, stalking prey in the brown underbrush.

They didn’t see an eagle or a harrier or even many of the smaller birds which nest in twigs and call Homestead National Historical Park home during the winter months.

The three community members who joined Natural Resource Specialist Jesse Bolli for a bird walk on MLK Jr. Day saw a few species of the 76 which fly over Gage County in the winter, but that was enough for them.

Bolli takes a modest approach to birding. He says it’s exactly like fishing.

“Sometimes, you’ll see a lot,” he said. “And sometimes you spend all day and see only one or two birds.”

He said some people make competitions out of bird watching. They pull together lists, check off boxes and take as many pictures as they can.

That’s not how any of the joining bird enthusiasts saw it. For folks like Teresa and Rebecca Burt, dressed in light jackets on 50 degree mid-winter day, it’s a time to be out in nature and to see something new.

“I like to see all the different kinds of birds,” Teresa said. “I enjoyed the forest and the water… That was a fun experience.”

Bolli said this was the first winter walk he’s led. He leads groups in May and June, the peak time for bird watching in the area.

Bolli said he wanted to lead one on MLK Jr. Day because many people have the day off, and the day calls for people to involve themselves in their communities.

“MLK Jr. Day is about service, serving others,” he said. “We wanted to bring together citizen scientists and hopefully find something new. This work does serve the community.”

After their hour-long saunter through the wooded areas of the park, Bolli led the group back to the Education Center to log the information on eBird.org. Bolli said that site allows scientists to see the data and analyze patterns.

Bolli said he enjoyed leading the group in the winter, though they didn’t spot many birds. He will be leading a similar group come May. For more information, reach the park at 402-223-3514.

