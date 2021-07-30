Group raises money for 4-H Building improvements

As temperatures reach the mid to high 90 degrees this week, attendees at the Gage County Fair can cool off at the 4-H Building, and also help the organization in the process.
The 4-H board is serving breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. during the fair, and the Adult and Teen Challenge is serving lunch and dinner from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the array of burgers, hotdogs, sides, desserts and drinks ranging from $1-$8. All proceeds from the concession stand will go towards the general upkeep of the building.
The 4-H Building Inc. organization is also continuing to take donations to the building’s roof.
Megan Overbeck, Secretary of 4-H Building Inc., said the roof of the 4-H building has been patched and coated since the building was constructed in 1959, but now the roof needs to be replaced entirely.
“It’s in such bad shape that it just has to be completely repaired,” Overbeck said. “And the building means a lot to the 4-H kids. Without this building, they wouldn’t have a place to have their club meetings free of charge. They wouldn’t be able to have family events. The kids have graduation parties here. We have been holding funeral services here because of COVID, and they have more room to spread out. The community uses this building a lot, and we are able to do that at a lower charge because of our donors that we get and the fundraisers that we do.”
Overbeck said the group had a good turnout at their Father’s Day pancake fundraiser, and that they plan to participate in Big Give Gage in September, and hold a spaghetti fundraiser in the winter. The repairs are estimated to cost $70,000, and so far Overbeck said around $10,000 has been raised.
Jill Kuzelka, the Vice President of 4-H Building Inc., noted that the building is the only public place on the Gage County Fairgrounds that has air conditioning for fair attendees to relax and enjoy.
“There’s a lot of great reasons to come into this building during the fair, because there’s a wonderful display of 4-H kids’ exhibits, but one of the best reasons is the AC and the good food,” Overbeck said.
Overbeck said different 4-H groups have also been applying for grants to maintain the building.
“Two years ago, Blue River 4-H Club did one, and they repainted the pillars and the doors, which really was a huge facelift on the inside of the building,” Overbeck said. “It helped out a lot. This year, another club did a Youth at Work grant for our back room, and did the nice display on the photo wall. So our 4-H kids have really been stepping up in the last few years and taking ownership of the building, because it’s their building, and it’s here for them.”
Those wanting to donate towards the roof project or volunteer for the 4-H board can private message the 4-H Building Inc. page on Facebook, or contact Overbeck at 402-239-7619.