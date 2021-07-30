Group raises money for 4-H Building improvements

As temperatures reach the mid to high 90 degrees this week, attendees at the Gage County Fair can cool off at the 4-H Building, and also help the organization in the process.

The 4-H board is serving breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. during the fair, and the Adult and Teen Challenge is serving lunch and dinner from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the array of burgers, hotdogs, sides, desserts and drinks ranging from $1-$8. All proceeds from the concession stand will go towards the general upkeep of the building.

The 4-H Building Inc. organization is also continuing to take donations to the building’s roof.

Megan Overbeck, Secretary of 4-H Building Inc., said the roof of the 4-H building has been patched and coated since the building was constructed in 1959, but now the roof needs to be replaced entirely.