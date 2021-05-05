Group raises money for little angels project at Evergreen Home Cemetery

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three families have also already purchased memorial benches that will face the statue.

One of the benches was purchased by committee member Kendra Sand, who lost her daughter, Kennedy, last August when she was 17 weeks pregnant.

“It was a really hard loss for our family, so this means a lot to me,” Sand said. “She’s buried out here, and I come out to visit and it’s noisy. It’s not very peaceful, and it’s kind of hard to just sit and be with her because of the noise. And there’s no wind barrier, so it’s kind of an odd spot to sit. I haven’t come out as much as I would like to. So this means a lot, that there will be a special space where anybody can go.”

Butler said the organization has raised over $1,400 for the project so far, and that they’re planning to have it completed by September. The project is estimated to cost over $20,000 total.

People interested in donating toward the project can mail checks payable to Beatrice Cemetery Association to Little Angels, PO Box 967 Beatrice, NE 68310.