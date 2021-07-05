Group recognizes last Civil War soldier buried in Gage County

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War held a ceremony Monday to honor the late John Henry Kurtz, the last Union Soldier to be buried in Gage County.
John Surman, Department Commander of Nebraska and the Dakota Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVC) said in 2003 the National organization challenged all states with units to honor the last soldiers buried.
“We’ve raised enough money to cover the costs of the first 40 medallions in Nebraska,” Surman said. “We will honor 92 soldiers as Arthur County did not have any Union Civil War Veterans that we have been able to locate.”
Kurtz was an immigrant who had been born in Wurttemberg, Germany on April 26, 1847. He was approximately 10 years old when his family immigrated to Bloomington, Ill.
After the war, he returned to Illinois and went to work in a store until he married Sarah Elizabeth Morris on December 18, 1869. He then began to farm.
The couple had five children before divorcing.
The Homestead Act lured him to Perkins County in Nebraska in 1886. He married Eliza Jane Simpson on Oct. 16, 1896. They had one daughter, Ruth.
In 1907, Kurtz moved to an acreage in Gage County and into Beatrice in 1919 when he retired. Eliza died in 1940 and was buried in Evergreen Cemetery. Kurtz died January 28, 1941 and was buried beside Eliza.
He had six children and seven grandchildren at the time of his death. None of his descendants were located.
Surman said The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is composed of men, at least 14 years of age, who can trace their lineage to direct ancestors or collateral lines, who fought in the Civil War as a Union Soldier with an honorable discharge.
Members of the organization assist families with ordering headstone for Civil War Veterans, clean headstones and help educate youth in what it was like to be a Civil War Soldier.
“I believe that the veterans of each of our wars need to be recognized in some fashion,” Surman said. “We take all of our freedoms too lightly and most of them were guaranteed for us at the cost of the Veteran’s blood. I truly believe the old saying that if we do not learn and remember from our past history, then we are doomed to repeat those same mistakes.”