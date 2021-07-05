Group recognizes last Civil War soldier buried in Gage County

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War held a ceremony Monday to honor the late John Henry Kurtz, the last Union Soldier to be buried in Gage County.

John Surman, Department Commander of Nebraska and the Dakota Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVC) said in 2003 the National organization challenged all states with units to honor the last soldiers buried.

“We’ve raised enough money to cover the costs of the first 40 medallions in Nebraska,” Surman said. “We will honor 92 soldiers as Arthur County did not have any Union Civil War Veterans that we have been able to locate.”

Kurtz was an immigrant who had been born in Wurttemberg, Germany on April 26, 1847. He was approximately 10 years old when his family immigrated to Bloomington, Ill.

After the war, he returned to Illinois and went to work in a store until he married Sarah Elizabeth Morris on December 18, 1869. He then began to farm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple had five children before divorcing.

The Homestead Act lured him to Perkins County in Nebraska in 1886. He married Eliza Jane Simpson on Oct. 16, 1896. They had one daughter, Ruth.