Group that led COVID-19 efforts in Gage County to disband

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, a group of officials was created in southeast Nebraska to organize communication and prevention efforts throughout the area.

Known as Unified Command, the group made a decision to disband this week as case numbers continue to fall in the area. Brain Daake, who was the commander of the group and is also the chief of Beatrice Fire and Rescue, said during the peak of the pandemic Unified Command was holding virtual meetings daily, but was meeting on a monthly basis when the decision was made to dissolve the group.

“It’s been a year,” he said. “When we set it up we did it kind of like a flood response, but quickly found out this was much bigger than that. We were coordinating between different agencies and making sure we were on the right path to protect the public.”

Daake said Beatrice Fire and Rescue has not transported a patient with COVID-19 since March 25. Based on the latest information from Public Health Solutions, last week there were eight reported cases in Gage County, and 26 across the entire five-county area the group serves.

Rescue workers still take the same precautions used during the peak of pandemic when responding to calls, Daake added.