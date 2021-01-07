Gun found during DUI arrest

A Kansas man was arrested in Beatrice after police found a gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

A Beatrice police officer was patrolling in the 600 block of South Sixth Street on Thursday when he observed a silver Ford pickup traveling around 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as 43-year-old Frederick Cameron of Wichita.

Cameron allegedly admitted to having a suspended license and was having trouble collecting his documents.

Arrest documents stated the officer could smell alcohol and Cameron showed signs of intoxication.

He failed to complete sobriety maneuvers, and provided a breath sample that showed an alcohol level of .098.

He was placed under arrest and his vehicle was inventoried. During a search police found a .38 Special revolver in the glove box.

Arrest documents stated Cameron is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Cameron was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under the influence, speeding and not having an operator’s license.

