Gun pulled following argument at Beatrice bar

Beatrice police arrested a man at Bigg’s Bar Wednesday night who allegedly threatened a man with a handgun.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday police responded to the bar, where a man was reported to be threatening someone with a gun.

Upon arrival police spotted a man running to the south side of the building. Six males in the area were ordered to get on the ground. Police recognized one of them from prior contacts as Wesley White, 24.

White took a silver and black handgun from his waistband and tossed it away from him.

While being patted down police found a 30 round magazine in his back pocket.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 9mm round and a baggie containing a white substance were also recovered. The baggie contained more than eight grams of cocaine.

A witness told police White and a victim were cheering for different teams while watching the Olympics and eventually White allegedly wanted to go outside and fight.

The victim told police as soon as he walked outside White pointed a gun at him and the victim went back in the bar and locked the door.