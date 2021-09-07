Habitat for Humanity continues to help local families

A house in east Beatrice will soon be called home by a local family, thanks to the efforts of the Gage County Habitat for Humanity.
Every few years since 1999, the group has raised money to build or do a major rehabilitation for a low-income family in the county.
“It’s a no interest loan that they pay back over 30 years, and that’s a great benefit to a family,” Habitat member Linda Grell said. “It usually gets them out of a house that has problems, maybe a leaky roof or walls caving in, something quite detrimental to the family. And we don’t have as much of that in the community, but it’s just giving them a hand up instead of a handout.”
Allen Grell, one of the group’s founders, said the money raised through the loans and community donations goes into a revolving fund to help pay for their next project. He said he’s proud nearly every family still lives in the house Habitat provided, which the exception of one family who has since moved out of the community.
Habitat recently finished their 12th house in June, making it Americans with Disabilities Act accessible for one of the children in the family.
Allen noted that this is the first house the Gage County Habitat has made ADA compliant. He said the family was chosen because sent in an application, but that Habitat usually chooses projects based on hearing the needs of the people in the community.
“And this is a great family,” Linda said. “They are a very nice couple, and very deserving of an ADA home. They’re really excited, and we’re excited for them.”
Over $77,000 was donated to the project in various ways, including $10,000 from builder Dan Kubr, $10,000 from Allen and Linda Grell, a $50,000 grant from the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, $2,500 from the First National Bank of Omaha, $2,500 from Wood Bros. Reality Foundation for Giving 2020, $1,645 from the Blue Valley Door Company for the donation and installation of a new garage door, and $2,365 in sweat-equity.
The house took about a year of construction by Vantage Pointe Homes on Lincoln, with housing development by BCC Holdings of Beatrice.
“Habitat usually likes to build a house with volunteers and its own board members,” Allen said. “In this case, we have lost that talent through people leaving the community, people passing away, or people just giving up after six or seven years on the board.”
Habitat currently has 11 board members, including Roger Aden, Charla Albritton, Rick Bent, Allen Grell, Linda Grell, Greg Holle, Eric Klassen, Collin Nemec, Robert Steffens, Kristy Troxel and Wayne Warnsing. Their mission statement is to work in partnership with God and people from all walks of life to develop communities so that people can live and grow into all that God intended.
Subsequently, Habitat is preparing to partner with students from Beatrice High School to conduct a Brush of Kindness sometime later this year.
“We have done a Brush of Kindness in the past with Beatrice High School, and we’re going to be looking for a home that maybe needs painting,” Linda explained. “Then we have 30 kids, and we furnish the paint and supplies, and we totally paint someone’s home. That’s our next project. It needs to be in Gage County, and preferably in Beatrice because it’s the high school going to help.”
Those wanting to apply for a Habitat project or become a member can call 402-228-3065 or 402-228-4576, or email habitatofgageco@gmail.com. Financial donations are accepted by mail at Habitat for Humanity of Gage County, PO Box 946, Beatrice, NE, 68310.