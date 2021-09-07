Habitat for Humanity continues to help local families

A house in east Beatrice will soon be called home by a local family, thanks to the efforts of the Gage County Habitat for Humanity.

Every few years since 1999, the group has raised money to build or do a major rehabilitation for a low-income family in the county.

“It’s a no interest loan that they pay back over 30 years, and that’s a great benefit to a family,” Habitat member Linda Grell said. “It usually gets them out of a house that has problems, maybe a leaky roof or walls caving in, something quite detrimental to the family. And we don’t have as much of that in the community, but it’s just giving them a hand up instead of a handout.”

Allen Grell, one of the group’s founders, said the money raised through the loans and community donations goes into a revolving fund to help pay for their next project. He said he’s proud nearly every family still lives in the house Habitat provided, which the exception of one family who has since moved out of the community.

Habitat recently finished their 12th house in June, making it Americans with Disabilities Act accessible for one of the children in the family.