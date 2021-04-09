Harbor Freight planning to open Beatrice location on Tuesday

Harbor Freight Tools plans to open its first location in Gage County next week.

The store, located in the Indian Creek Mall at 2205 N. Sixth St., is set to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to signs in the windows.

Harbor Freight sells a variety of tools ranging from welding, plumbing and electrical projects, to universal power tools, hand tools and safety equipment.

Craig Hoffman, Director of Corporate Communications and Content for Harbor Freight, previously said the company has been in business for over 40 years, and currently has more than 1,100 stores across the country.

According to the company’s website, 25 new store openings are planned for the first quarter of 2021 alone.

The Beatrice store will be roughly 15,375 square feet, and bring between 25-30 new jobs locally.

Harbor Freight is moving into the previous Super China Buffet location, which closed in December after more than 20 years of business due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

