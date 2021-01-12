Harbor Freight to open store in Beatrice

Directors from Harbor Freight Tools announced the company’s intention to open its first location in Gage County this week, and seventh location in Nebraska, in the Indian Creek Mall at 2205 N. Sixth St.
As its name implies, Harbor Freight sells a variety of tools ranging from welding, plumbing and electrical projects, to universal power tools, hand tools and safety equipment.
Craig Hoffman, Director of Corporate Communications and Content for Harbor Freight, said the company has been in business for over 40 years, and currently has more than 1,100 stores across the country.
According to the company’s website, 25 new store openings are planned for the first quarter of 2021 alone.
Hoffman said the Beatrice store will be roughly 15,375 square feet, and bring between 25-30 new jobs locally.
“We provide quality tools—over 7,000 of them, and more are being introduced every month—at great value,” Hoffman said. “We keep our quality high and our prices low by buying direct from the factories, unlike most of our competitors, and passing the savings on to our customers…Unlike the larger, big box competitors, you can shop and browse more easily or you can come in, get what you need and get out more quickly.”
Harbor Freight will be moving into the previous Super China Buffet location, which closed in December after more than 20 years of business due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stan Meyer, owner of the Indian Creek Mall, said they are working on demolishing and cleaning the site now, with Harbor Freight planning to start the remodeling process as soon as February 1. He said Beatrice is lucky to have companies like Harbor Freight and Bomgaars choose to open stores there.
The company already has a job listing for a retail stocking manager through jobs.harborfreight.com/
Bryce Islava, Harbor Freight’s Director of Real Estate for their central territory, said the target opening date is Saturday, May 1.
“We chose Beatrice, because Harbor Freight is expanding at 100 plus stores a year,” Islava said. “Our customer base is blue-collar and rural-minded, and Beatrice sort of fit into that market plan and expansion strategy for Nebraska.”
“We’ve been looking for a location in Gage County, and specifically in Beatrice, for a while now,” Hoffman said. “Our closest location is in Lincoln, 40 miles away, so this will be more convenient for the community. But we always want to find the best locations for our stores, ones that are accessible, visible and have ample parking for our customers, and we think the Indian Creek Mall provides all of these.”