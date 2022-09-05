Harold Jacot

Dr. Harold G. Jacot, 83, of Beatrice, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1939 at Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from Swanville High School in Swanville, MN. He attended Bethel College in St. Paul, received an Associate in Liberal Arts from the University of Minnesota in 1959, and then in 1962 his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Minneapolis. He married Donna McMahon in 1959 in Minnesota. Dr. Jacot practiced in Pine City, Minnesota from 1962-1971. He married Beryl A. (Bliss) Miller on October 16, 1971 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They moved to Beatrice to begin Jacot Chiropractic Clinic where he practiced for the next 51 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association, and the International College of Chiropractors. Dr. Jacot was a past chairman of the Nebraska Chiropractic Board of Examiners and past president of the Central District Minnesota Chiropractic Association. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nebraska State Chiropractic Association in 2006. He was a long-time member of Christ Community Church of Beatrice, served as the church moderator, and lived his faith. He was past president of the Pine City School Board, former executive secretary of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce, past member of the Pine City Lions Club, and past president of the Beatrice Kiwanis Club. He was an avid sports fan and nature photographer, but especially loved his family and four-legged companion, Holly.