Harold Jacot

Dr. Harold G. Jacot, 83, of Beatrice, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1939 at Chippewa Falls, WI and graduated from Swanville High School in Swanville, MN. He attended Bethel College in St. Paul, received an Associate in Liberal Arts from the University of Minnesota in 1959, and then in 1962 his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Minneapolis. He married Donna McMahon in 1959 in Minnesota. Dr. Jacot practiced in Pine City, Minnesota from 1962-1971. He married Beryl A. (Bliss) Miller on October 16, 1971 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They moved to Beatrice to begin Jacot Chiropractic Clinic where he practiced for the next 51 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association, and the International College of Chiropractors. Dr. Jacot was a past chairman of the Nebraska Chiropractic Board of Examiners and past president of the Central District Minnesota Chiropractic Association. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nebraska State Chiropractic Association in 2006. He was a long-time member of Christ Community Church of Beatrice, served as the church moderator, and lived his faith. He was past president of the Pine City School Board, former executive secretary of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce, past member of the Pine City Lions Club, and past president of the Beatrice Kiwanis Club. He was an avid sports fan and nature photographer, but especially loved his family and four-legged companion, Holly.
Survivors include his children, Deb Jacot of New Berlin, WI, Robbyn (Michael) Haley of Beatrice, Dr. Lori (John) DuChene of Anaconda, MT, Ryan (Stephanie) Miller of Lakeville, MN, Becky (Greg) Long of Mora, MN and Rachelle (Craig) Schmidt of Cortland; grandchildren, Abbey (Corey) Holthaus, Isaac Haley, Dr. Ashley (Dr. Tanner Hardy) Miller, Hannah (Colin Fritze) Miller, Jenny Long, Sophia Schmidt and fiancé, KJ Downey, and Evan, Isabella, and Elias Schmidt; one great-grandson, Walker Holthaus; brother, Dr. Earl (Elvera) Jacot of Baldwin, WI; sister, Carol (Ryder) Landgren of Maplewood, MN; brothers-in-law, Bart (Ruth) Bliss of Yucaipa, CA, Brad Bliss of St. Michaels, MD, and Bert (Dorie) Bliss of Stillwater, MN; sister-in-law, Becky (Steven) Damon of Newton, KS; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl, who died on January 20, 2018; parents, Earl and Nellie (Hamilton) Jacot; parents-in-law, Ted and Wanda (Wickstrom) Bliss.
Celebration of Dr. Jacot’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church’s YouTube page. Private burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.