As combines and other heavy equipment begin to roll through the corn fields, there is a concern for safety of farmers and the community.

Gage County Emergency Manager Lisa Wiegand said this is a busy time of year and farm operators and the public just needs to be aware.

“For the farmers they need to take time and be aware of surroundings with power lines,” she said. “People who don’t know about farming don’t always realize that the large equipment can’t stop quickly and maybe they can’t get over on the road. Everyone just needs to slow down and stay safe.

“It’s going to be dry, and visibility can be impaired with dust or the time of the day. Hopefully everyone will be aware and stay safe."

Farmer’s Cooperative Plymouth Location Manager Gary Lytle said they have started receiving new crop at the elevator.

“We’ve been getting some dryland corn in the past week that is testing for moisture below 15%,” he said. “Harvest is starting early and I’m expecting with the irrigated crops just starting to dry down, it’s going to be a long season. I’m anxious to see what the yields are going to be.”

Lytle said this is a busy time of year for farmers.

“Everyone just needs to be aware," he said. "Farmers are working longer hours and not getting as much sleep, but we all need to slow down at unmarked intersections in the country. This is especially important during low light times of the day. We can look out for each other.”

Landmark Implement Parts Manager Tim Swett said they do whatever they can to help their customers keep moving in the field.

“We have some extended hours on Saturday starting September 23,” he said. “We also have an after- hours phone and will come in if we need to so the farmer can get their harvest done.”

He encouraged everyone to take a deep breath, enjoy life and stay safe.

“I always like to remind people to slow down at the intersections. The corn is tall and we can’t always see what is on the other side. It could be a combine, tractor or during this time of year it could be a bus.”

Swett said Landmark always has cold water for customers in the store so that especially during harvest everyone can stay hydrated and healthy.

He noted that everyone should be carrying a fire extinguisher.

“There should be a fire extinguisher in the combine, tractor, semi or wherever. We don’t need to have fires going on and equipment burning up. It can be prevented if we all just take a little time and check the extinguishers before we go out,” he said.