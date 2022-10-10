Harvest Festival held at Filley Stone Barn

Crowds gathered in rural Gage County this weekend to celebrate the area's history.

The Annual Harvest Festival was held at the Elijah Filley Stone Barn on Saturday.

The event included harvest demonstrations with antique farm equipment, blacksmithing, wagon rides, and crafts.

Kent Wilson has been a part of the Harvest Festival at the Filley Stone Barn for over 30 years.

“I grew up near Graff, which is close to Tecumseh and moved to Beatrice to do my student teaching," he said. "I taught at the Beatrice Middle School for six years.

“I started out as a volunteer for the barn and then became the Director of the Gage County Historical Society. I worked there for 15 years and then I went back to being a volunteer again. I’ve always loved the barn and volunteered here before it was renovated.”

Wilson said the Filley Stone Barn was unique to Nebraska. He said there weren’t that many stone barns built in this area.

Also on display was the 1941 Ford pickup truck owned by Kent and Nancy Wilson.

Wilson said he bought the truck from Don Fitzwater, who had been an active volunteer at the Filley Stone Barn and had written the grant for the renovation.

“He told me it had been driven by a couple of little old ladies,” said Wilson.

The truck was originally a special order and owned by Anna and Marie Meints of rural Pickrell. The sisters farmed 80 acres and may have had cattle. Wilson said people remember the Meints sisters driving the 3 ½ miles into Pickrell to haul grain and have it ground for chickens. They had used it to fix fence and do other farm chores.

They also owned an automobile that they would have driven to church and social events.

“The truck had been in my barn for 39 years, but I got it all fixed up,” Wilson said.

Wilson has recorded the history of the trucks engine and also what he had done to refurbish it. It has just over 42,000 miles.

“I grew up in a family that always enjoyed history," Wilson said. “My grandfather, who I knew well and lived to be 99 ½ years old, built the third automobile driven on the streets of Lincoln. It was recently transferred to the State Historical Society. He was a mechanical genius. It was a 1901 Cecil which was named after him. Ruben Cecil was his name and he was a fascinating man."

Wilson said that his wife, Nancy, had helped at the Filley Stone Barn for as many years as he had been involved also.