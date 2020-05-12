Haxby, Schuller win county board primaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Primary Election was held Tuesday and in Gage County, much like most of Nebraska, the number of voters going to the polls was historically low.

Of 14,100 registered voters in Gage County, only 758 went to a physical polling place to cast their votes on Tuesday.

That’s not to say the voting public wasn’t heard – as many opted for an early ballot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, 6,038 voters took advantage of the early voting option.

There were two contested primary races for positions on the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

In District 6 a pair of Democrats faced off and incumbent John Hill was unseated by challenger Don Schuller. Hill finished with 119 votes, exactly 100 votes less than Schuller’s 219.

In District 2, the Republican party saw a primary challenge between Linda D’Andrea-Thomsen and political newcomer Emily Rohe Haxby. Haxby finished with 445 votes to D’Andrea-Thomsen’s 155.

There were eight candidates running for Freeman School Board and voters were asked to narrow the field to three.